Ishak inspects a arc insurance complement during a Bukit Badong substation yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 20 — As overpower falls on a H2O diagnosis plants influenced by a shutdown of a Bukit Badong categorical intake substation, life in circuitously residential and blurb areas seems untouched.

Unlike a 3 Sungai Selangor H2O diagnosis plants during Bestari Jaya and Batang Berjuntai, a homes and buildings still had electricity supply, interjection to 28 Tenaga Nasional Bhd mobile generators.

TNB Selangor and Putrajaya operations and upkeep arch operative Ishak Mohd Zain pronounced their mobile generators could not assistance keep operations going during a plants given their apparatus was incompatible.

“The plants use a 6kV generator complement while we usually have 11kV and 33kV generators. Due to a age of their systems, there is no back harmony among a stream systems,” he pronounced when inspecting works during a substation.

“The diagnosis plants have to ascent their system.”

Ishak pronounced they had regularly deferred upkeep works for a substation given Sept 27 during a insistence of a H2O authorities, though a trickery was now during a turn where they could no longer means any delay.

He suggested they had rescued dual “hotspots”, due to inner wear and tear, in a substation on Thursday, and when upkeep works started yesterday, they rescued dual more.

The works, that concerned 120 personnel, started during 9am and were set for 16 hours.

“Our upkeep cycle is set during each 3 years though it is prolonged overdue during Bukit Badong. When we final carried out a maintenance, it was not on this scale and a plants were not affected,” Ishak said, adding a substation was 20 years old.

He also pronounced they were installing an arc insurance complement to extend a lifespan of a substation’s inner systems and that they would also boost checks on a substation from 3 months to one-and-a half months.

