Uber pronounced that it took a reserve severely and was ceaselessly operative to make a offerings safer, some-more arguable and some-more affordable. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Ride-hailing organisation currently sought to assure Malaysians that a services were protected and reliable, after a profound lady was allegedly attacked by one of a drivers this week.

In a matter after 26-year-old Wong Mei Yan announced currently that she through and was formulation to sue a firm, Uber pronounced it has cooperated with a military given it was sensitive of a incident.

“This occurrence is deeply upsetting and we truly bewail what Mdm Wong has experienced. We promote millions of rides in Malaysia each week and even one occurrence like this is one too many,” it said.

Uber combined that it took a reserve severely and was ceaselessly operative to make a offerings safer, some-more arguable and some-more affordable.

Wong formerly purported she was attacked during knifepoint by an different male who was sitting in a front newcomer chair of her Uber float that was scheduled from Mid Valley to Puchong on Monday night.

The motorist and his confederate afterwards gathering another 5 kilometres and forsaken Wong off during Koi Kinrara during 10.20pm, roughly one hour after her float started during 9.30pm.

Police have arrested a motorist from a occurrence and are still sport a accomplice.

