Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Even one occurrence is too many, Uber says of attacked profound rider

By   /  May 30, 2017  /  Comments Off on Even one occurrence is too many, Uber says of attacked profound rider

    Print       Email

Uber pronounced that it took a reserve severely and was ceaselessly operative to make a offerings safer, some-more arguable and some-more affordable. Reuters picUber pronounced that it took a reserve severely and was ceaselessly operative to make a offerings safer, some-more arguable and some-more affordable. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Ride-hailing organisation currently sought to assure Malaysians that a services were protected and reliable, after a profound lady was allegedly attacked by one of a drivers this week.

In a matter after 26-year-old Wong Mei Yan announced currently that she through and was formulation to sue a firm, Uber pronounced it has cooperated with a military given it was sensitive of a incident.

“This occurrence is deeply upsetting and we truly bewail what Mdm Wong has experienced. We promote millions of rides in Malaysia each week and even one occurrence like this is one too many,” it said.

Uber combined that it took a reserve severely and was ceaselessly operative to make a offerings safer, some-more arguable and some-more affordable.

Wong formerly purported she was attacked during knifepoint by an different male who was sitting in a front newcomer chair of her Uber float that was scheduled from Mid Valley to Puchong on Monday night.

The motorist and his confederate afterwards gathering another 5 kilometres and forsaken Wong off during Koi Kinrara during 10.20pm, roughly one hour after her float started during 9.30pm.

Police have arrested a motorist from a occurrence and are still sport a accomplice.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 10 hours ago on May 30, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 30, 2017 @ 7:29 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Sarawak to examination Shariah laws, CM says

Read More →