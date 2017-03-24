Former Teluk Intan DAP arch Hew Kuan Yau is being hold in remand for 4 days. — Picture by Zurairi ARKULAI, Mar 21 — Former Teluk Intan DAP arch Hew Kuan Yau was currently remanded for 4 days to promote investigations into a amicable media posting that allegedly mocked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Police performed a remand sequence by court Ahmad Farid Ahmad Kamal.

Hew, 46, dubbed “Superman” arrived during a Magistrate’s Court during 8.20am wearing a purple jail uniform.

He was met by his counsel Chan Kheng Fai and DAP members including Senai representative Wong Shu Qi, Johor Jaya representative Liow Cai Tung, Pengkalan Rinting representative Cheo Yee How and Pekan Nanas representative Yeo Tung Siong.

Hew was incarcerated by military during Kompleks Tun Abdul Razak (Komtar) in Penang around 1pm following a military news lodged on Mar 16.

Comments

comments