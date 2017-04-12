Loading...
Ex-DPM son serves summons on Speaker over Shariah Bill lawsuit

Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (left) was served a command of summons during Parliament. Picture by Kamles KumarSpeaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia (left) was served a command of summons during Parliament. ― Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 5 — Mohamed Tawfik Dr Ismail currently delivered a command of summons to a Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia from a former’s lawsuit over due amendments to lift Shariah sentencing limits.

The son of former emissary primary apportion Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman arrived during Parliament during noon to offer a papers to Pandikar, whom he named as one of dual respondents in a polite fit to retard a Bill to rectify a Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act.

Tawfik argued that a Bill by PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang should not aspect in Parliament until a ordering of his lawsuit.

“This creates a whole thing subjudice from today. We don’t design to see amendments (to a Act) in a Order Paper tomorrow,” he told reporters during a opening to Parliament today.

MORE TO COME

