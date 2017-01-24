KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — A former arch executive officer of Institut Profesional Baitulmal Sdn Bhd (IPB) currently succeeded in his bid to strike out a notice of review served on him by his former employer.

Dr Syed Omar Syed Agil was served a notice by IPB antiquated Oct 6, 2015 for an inner review opposite him for purported misconduct.

High Court decider Datuk John Louis O’Hara struck out a notice after permitting Syed Omar’s imagining summons.

The decider O’said IPB as a suspect unsuccessful to infer that a inner review opposite Syed Omar was not an act of repartee for his preference to board a news to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police.

The justice also systematic IPB to compensate RM18,750 costs to a plaintiff.

Syed Omar in his nice imagining summons on Dec 27, 2016, sought an claim sequence to forestall IPB from move with a inner examine opposite him and an sequence to strike out a notice of investigation.

The plaintiff asserted that he was usually giving information when he lodged a reports and entitled to insurance underneath a Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

He claimed a reports he lodged to a MACC and military were about financial mismanagement by IPB officers and staff.

He claimed that in retaliation, IPB dangling him from work on Oct 7, 2015 and imposed disciplinary movement on him on Oct 19 a same year.

Syed Omar was represented by warn Amer Hamzah Arshad and Aston Pavia while IPB, by warn Nurul Aini Zakaria. — Bernama

