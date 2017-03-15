Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) executive Datuk Moh Samsuddin Yusof pronounced a 35-year aged think was arrested during his bureau in Putrajaya about 6pm yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA BHARU, Mar 15 — The former executive of a Kelantan Office of a International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) has been remanded to promote investigations into a filing of fake claims value RM190,000.

Kota Bharu Sessions Court Registrar Norida Mohd Husin released a remand sequence for 7 days, commencement today.

He pronounced a male was taken to Kota Bharu final night to support in a investigations.

The box is investigated underneath Section 18 of a MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

