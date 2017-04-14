UMK’s Professor Datuk Dr Zulkifli Zainuddin (pictured) believed many Malaysian group pang from erectile dysfunction were broke to find medical help. — Pix by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 14 — Most Malaysian group who humour from erectile dysfunction (ED) cite to find choice “cures” rather than find medical help, a urologist pronounced today.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s conduct of Urology, Professor Datuk Dr Zulkifli Zainuddin, pronounced a categorical reason for this was embarrassment.

“Secondly, it is might be since they do not wish to spend a lot of income since pills and medicine to provide erectile dysfunction can be unequivocally expensive,” he said.

Dr Zulkifli forked out that these choice treatments embody normal penis massage — famous as “urut batin” in Malay — putting on a penis ring, and celebration appetite drinks that have no systematic basement behind them.

“Energy drinks like Tongkat Ali are tested on rats so unless your penis is a distance of a rat’s, it won’t work,” he added, referring to a plant Eurycoma longifolia or also famous as longjack, that base is used as folk medicine in Southeast Asia.

Dr Zulkifli urged those who humour from ED to find medical courtesy immediately.

“If a conditions isn’t unequivocally bad, we can provide it with pills though if they are unequivocally incompetent to have an erection, afterwards a medicine to insert a penile siphon might be required,” he said.

A penile pump, he said, costs around RM40,000 in Malaysia. Prof Dr George Lee vocalization during Pfizer’s WTF of Sexual Habits consult during Bobo Kuala Lumpur Apr 14, 2017.

Dr Zulkifli was a row orator during a contention on Pfizer’s Global Sexual Habits Survey 2015 this morning, together with another urologist Dr George Lee.

He mentioned that masturbating a “wrong way” could also lead to beforehand ejaculation.

The “wrong way” here refers to not regulating a liniment during a practice, or only regulating a piece or hankie as substitute.

“When we masturbate in a hurry, your physique is taught that that is a approach to ejaculate during passionate intercourse,” he said.

He also rubbished claims that masturbation could lead to “weak legs” or other disastrous outcomes, unless it becomes an addiction.

The 2015 Pfizer tellurian consult — a many new — showed a magnitude of passionate retort for ED remedy users is 6 times a month on average.

However, Malaysia was not among a 7 countries in a 2015 study, that were carried out on somewhat over 1,000 respondents in Brazil, China, Italy, Japan, Russia, Taiwan and Turkey.

