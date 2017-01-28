PETALING JAYA, Jan 24 — The Road Transport Department says it is time to examination a law that allows 16-year-olds to request for licences to work high-powered motorcycles.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron, says a department’s hands are tied as Article 39 of a Road Transport Act stipulates a smallest age to request for a ‘‘B’’ full looseness — that allows a hilt to float a motorcycle with a ability of 250 cubic cm (cc) and above — is 16.

Nevertheless, a easy entrance to such machines is worrying.

Two Fourth Formers from SMK Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah died on Jan 14 after roving a friend’s BMW S1000RR in Shah Alam. Muhammad Asyraf Mohd Naizie and Muhammad Fudail Mazlin, both 16 and clad in T-shirts and jeans, were roving in a quick line before losing control and attack a divider. They were thrown off a bike and died during a scene.

“The supplement of a bike did not have current looseness to float a superbike,” pronounced Nadzri.

“While that was a box of dual youngsters regulating a motorcycle belonging to another, generally we have no contend over 16-year-olds requesting for licences to float such motorcycles as it is authorised underneath a law.”

However, Nadzri said, it did not meant teenagers could obtain a licences easily.

“There are many unsentimental classes and seminars a learners contingency go by before removing their licences,” he said.

Driving propagandize instructors acknowledge a training modules for those intending to float superbikes were inadequate.

These bikes are also simply accessible during cheaper prices by grey importers. Some traders offer full loans of adult to 20 years for polite servants.

Nadzri took a appropriate during relatives who bought such machines for their children and those who authorised youngsters to float a absolute machines.

“Handling large bikes is no easy feat. It takes time to master. That is because we have several classifications for motorcycles,” he said.

He was in foster of calls to examination a law to usually concede motorcyclists above a certain age to be given licences for high-powered motorcycles.

“If a lawmakers rectify a law, we acquire it,” he said.

He also welcomed suggestions by highway reserve experts, quite a Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), on reviewing a age extent for those intending to float large motorcycles.

Miros director-general Prof Wong Shaw Voon pronounced it was value deliberation to need learners to obtain a ‘‘B2’’ looseness first, and a ‘‘B’’ looseness usually after dual years of probation.

“Teenagers are not physically and mentally fit to float such bikes. It is good for highway reserve to pull for a some-more mature age,” he said.

Wong pronounced a collision involving a motorcycle with aloft mass, energy and speed could outcome in critical damage or even death.

“It is not usually a energy and speed though also how we float it,” he said.

