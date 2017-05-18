A Toyota Corolla automobile was strike by an bomb device in front of a owner’s residence atTaman Pengkalan Setia, Simpang nearby Taiping, May 14, 2017. — Bernama picTAIPING, May 15 — A bureau workman harmed his legs after an bomb device believed to have been set by a loan shark went off as he was removing into his automobile in Taman Pengkalan Setia, Simpang, here final night.

Taiping Police arch ACP Harrith Kam Abdullah pronounced a occurrence happened during 10.10pm when a 50-year-old male was about to lapse to Bukit Mertajam in Penang after visiting his son who is study here.

“The bomb device had been tied to a doorway of a Toyota Corolla automobile and went off when a automobile doorway was opened,” he pronounced in a matter today.

The military found pieces of metal, a battery, wires and fibre during a scene, he said, adding that these were components to make an bomb that was meant usually to means injury.

Harrith Kam pronounced a plant was not badly harmed though was undergoing diagnosis during a Taiping Hospital since an X-ray picture showed splinters of screws in both his legs.

The plant had borrowed income from a loan shark to accommodate business commitments, he pronounced and appealed to eyewitnesses to come brazen to support in a case. — Bernama

