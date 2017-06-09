JOHOR BAHRU, Jun 8 – Muslims have been reminded not to be intensely spooky with people since this can impact their faith in Islam.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced impassioned mania in practising Islam and a pillars of a sacrament are rarely demanded by Islam.

“However, being intensely recurrent with people other than soothsayer Muhammad and relatives can impact a faith of Muslims,” he pronounced during a programme to introduce pristine Islamic values during Masjid Al-Mizan, Kempas, here today.

The home apportion pronounced perplexity of a Quran and a Sunnah and going opposite a accord of Muslim scholars could also lead to impassioned obsession.

“This can be seen by a presentation of spooky groups or cults. Such mania can lead to things like harakiri in Japanese enlightenment and self-murder bombing in a name of jihad or holy war.

“As such, it is astray to censure others of Islamophobia.”

Islamophobia among a non-Muslims came about since they misrepresent Islam formed on a movement of some Muslims who broken a good picture of Islam.

As such, a enterprise of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to see a assuage Malaysia should always be supported.

Zahid pronounced in a suggestion of peace and comparison of religions and races in a country, he hopes that a matter could be realised.

He afterwards led magrib prayers after violation quick with some 1,500 Home Ministry staff and 100 orphans and a bad in Kempas.

Also benefaction were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamad. ― Bernama

