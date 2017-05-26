PKR communications executive Fahmi Fadzil called this choice fraudulent and claimed it was a work of Pakatan Harapan’s enemies. — Picture by Kamles KumarSHAH ALAM, May 21 — An Opposition-led Cabinet choice flush during a PKR association today.

Heading a choice is PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as a primary apportion and Home Minister.

DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng is her emissary as good as financial minister.

The others in a list embody former emissary primary apportion and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) boss Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Education Minister, DAP’s Gobind Singh Deo as Law Minister and Parti Amanah Negara’s Mohamad Sabu as Communications Minister.

Then there is Amanah’s Datuk Dr Mujahid Rawa (Defence Minister), PKR’s Nurul Izzah Anwar (Women, Family and Community Minister), PPBM’s Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (International Trade Minister) and DAP’s Anthony Loke as Tourism and Culture Minister.

The solitary deputy from Sabah-based Parti Warisan Negara Darell Leiking was named as Housing and Local Government Minister.

PKR communications executive Fahmi Fadzil called a choice fraudulent and claimed it was a work of Pakatan Harapan’s enemies.

“This is a domestic diversion by PKR and Pakatan’s enemies,” he pronounced in a matter today.

He combined that if it had been a legitimate list, it would have been brought adult by a leaders already in all their speeches and events.

Comments

comments