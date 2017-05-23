Nazri claimed that a military had systematic several Umno members in his Perak subdivision to board reports so that a law enforcers could stop his discuss with a former primary apportion from holding place. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Perak military arch deserted currently an explain that 3 adults were “ordered” to record a censure to stop a scheduled open discourse between Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad final March.

Commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Hasnan Hassan pronounced a explain was “false and a furious claim”.

“Perak PDRM is veteran and will usually act formed on a existent laws.

“I advise everybody not to drag and engage a military in any domestic emanate for their personal domestic agenda,” he pronounced in a brief media statement.

Nazri claimed during a no-holds-barred question-and-answer eventuality here dual nights ago that a military had systematic several Umno members in his Perak subdivision to board reports so that a law enforcers could stop his discuss with a former primary apportion from holding place.

The tourism and enlightenment apportion went as distant as to explain that a military had “played us out”, revelation a open forum that a 3 reports filed and sealed by a Padang Rengas Umno bend leader, an Umno Youth member and a encampment conduct were typed out from a template.

The open discourse between Dr Mahathir and Nazri, who is also Padang Rengas MP and an Umno autarchic legislature member, was creatively scheduled for Mar 25 during a Mara Junior Science College in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

It was after deferred and eventually cancelled after military insisted that a eventuality acted a risk to open sequence and security.

Comments

comments