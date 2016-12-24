In a 5.18pm atmosphere crash, a commander was killed, while 3 others including Mohd Sofi, were injured. — Picture taken from Facebook/Info Kemalangan Bencana MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Family members of Sgt Mohd Sofi Azizan, one of a organisation members on house a crashed Beechcraft B200T nearby Terminal Perluru during a Butterworth atmosphere force bottom in Penang this evening, are beholden that he survived a incident.

Mohd Sofi’s brother-in-law, Kamal Ariffin Mohd Hassan, 44, pronounced he got to know that his brother-in-law was concerned in a pile-up by amicable media and online news reports.

“Our family was shocked, however, we were beholden to know that he usually postulated injuries and now in fast condition,” he pronounced when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He pronounced Mohd Sofi’s wife, Ainul Maziayana Mohd Hassan, 27, had left for Penang, where her father was treated.

“My sister is still in her capture duration after giving birth to their third child, we wish Allah will palliate all for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces arch Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor told Bernama that a consummate review would be carried out to examine a means of a crash.

He pronounced a Royal Malaysian Air Force had set adult a special charge force for a purpose. — Bernama

