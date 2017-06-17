File design shows a Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Putra Faizuddin Jamalullail (left) rising a Perlis Harumanis Mango Sale 2017 nearby Bukit Bintang in Kangar, Apr 14, 2017. — Bernama picKANGAR, Jun 13 – The explain that a cost of a iconic Perlis Harumanis mango has forsaken drastically to RM10/kilogrammme due to disappearing direct this year is baseless.

In fact, generally, blurb Harumanis cultivators and traders were astounded during a claim and slammed a journal news on a matter that went viral on amicable media given yesterday.

The paper reported that a cost of and direct for a mango had depressed neatly forcing them to be sole low and ensuing in most unsold fruits.

Commercial Harumanis grower Zulkifli Zakaria, 55, pronounced a direct for mango was a small delayed in a final dual weeks though a cost is still stable.

“Untrue to contend Harumanis is sole for as low as $10 (a kilogramme) since direct has dropped. The cultivation, wrapping and work costs are already most some-more than that.

“I am astounded by a claim that there is no direct for Harumanis. we privately still sell and marketplace a mango inside and outward Perlis as common since a direct has never stopped,” he told Bernama today.

According to Zulkifli, Harumanis from his orchard in Abi Selatan here, also do not knowledge critical problems such as infection or over-ripeness and rotting fruits on a tree.

“Harumanis is not like normal mangoes. The routine of planting and holding caring of it contingency be delicately carried out to get peculiarity results,” pronounced Zulfifli who sells Harumanis during RM25 per kilogramme and RM21 to traders who source a fruit directly from him.

Harumanis rancher in Beseri here, Ruhaida Ramli, 56, also denied that a cost of Harumanis has forsaken since a direct is still high from inside a state and outside.

“Demand is so high that we have a work cut out for us. Some come all a approach from Negri Sembilan to get a original, best peculiarity Harumanis uninformed from a orchard,” pronounced Ruhaida who operates a one-hectare Harumanis orchard with her father and children. — Bernama

Comments

comments