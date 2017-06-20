KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 19 — A father who mistreated his son by caning and causing him to humour cuts and scratches on his physique was slapped with a RM4,000 excellent by a Ampang Sessions Court, here today.

Judge Azrul Darus condemned copy association driver, Kong Kwek Liang, 40, after he pleaded guilty to abusing his son.

The justice also systematic Kong to offer 6 months in jail if he unsuccessful to compensate a fine. Kong paid a fine.

Kong who is obliged for a gratification of Sky Kong Zheng Wei, 13, committed a corruption on a teen in a vital room of his rented residence during Jalan Bunga Cempaka 2, Taman Muda, here between 10am and 12noon on May 14.

He was charged underneath Section 31 (1) (a) of a Child Act 2001 that provides for a limit excellent of RM50,000 or a jail tenure of adult to 20 years or both.

Before sentencing, Kong, who was not represented told a justice that he strike his son since a child had refused to listen to him and mostly stole his money.

“He is always lying, hidden income and causing mischief,” pronounced Kong when questioned by Azrul because he had strike his son.

According to a contribution of a box a plant told his clergyman that his father had beaten him with a shaft and a clergyman afterwards done a military report.

The formula of a sanatorium medical news suggested that a plant suffered bruises, cuts and scratches on several tools of his physique including his shoulders, hands, arms, legs and buttocks.

Deputy open prosecutor Nadiah Malek Fauzie urged a justice to levy an suitable sentence, holding into comment a plant is a accused’s biological child and he had no right to learn his son a doctrine in an violent manner. — Bernama

