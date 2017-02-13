Raphaelson Richard Hamit submitted his focus to competition a Tanjong Datu by-election. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie LUNDU, Feb 11 — The father-in-law of Rapelson Richard Hamit, a antithesis PBDS Baru claimant contesting in a Tanjong Datu state by-election, says he privately does not approve of Hamit contesting opposite Barisan National (BN) claimant Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

Galau Galih, 54, a longhouse arch with 19 families following him in Kampong Temalan Dayak nearby here pronounced he believed Rapelson, 31, was burned into contesting.

He pronounced he had to make a position given he is a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), a same celebration that Jamilah represented.

“I do not wish people to usually code me as anti-government usually given of my son-in-law’s movement that is his possess choice,” he told a media here today.

According to him, he was not wakeful of Rapelson’s devise to competition until a final minute.

“I am utterly jarred and bewail his decision. Had we knew progressing we would have dissuaded him from contesting and of all a places, in Tanjong Datu.

“But given it has happened, we wish to call on electorate to support Jamilah as usually a supervision could assistance a people, generally on Native Customary Right (NCR) land issues that Rapelson is exploiting in his campaigns,” he said.

Galau, a blurb oil palm camp member himself, pronounced such issues should be left to Dayak leaders in a supervision and Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg had affianced to demeanour into it and find gentle solutions.

“The same goes to other issues like a miss of opportunities for Dayaks in a polite use and so forth,” he said.

Galau pronounced nonetheless Rapelson had selected a opposite height in politics, this would not impact a family ties in any way. — Bernama

