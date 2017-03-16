A five-man row chaired by Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria in their visualisation currently pronounced there were strenuous justification to uncover that Sosilawati and her 3 aides were murdered during Pathmanbhan’s plantation in Banting. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Mar 16 ― The Federal Court here currently inspected a self-assurance and genocide visualisation of a former counsel and dual of his plantation hands, though clear one of a appellant, for a murder of cosmetic millionairess Datuk Sosilawati Lawiya and her 3 aides scarcely 7 years ago.

The former counsel and a plantation hands are N. Pathmanabhan, 47, T. Thilaiyalagan, 25, and R. Kathavarayan, 37.

A five-man row chaired by Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria in their visualisation currently pronounced there were strenuous justification to uncover that Sosilawati and her 3 aides were murdered during Pathmanbhan’s plantation in Banting.

The panel, that also comprised Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and sovereign justice judges Tan Sri Suriyadi Halim Omar, Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed and Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim, however, clear a third appellant, R.Matan, 26, on drift of deficient justification to implicate him to a murder.

The 4 group were condemned to genocide by a Shah Alam High Court on May 23, 2013, for murdering Sosilawati, 47, bank officer Noorhisham Mohamad, 38, counsel Ahmad Kamil Abdul Karim, 32, and Sosilawati’s motorist Kamaruddin Shamsuddin, 44.

They were found guilty of committing a corruption during Lot 2001, Jalan Tanjong Layang, Tanjung Sepat, in Banting between 8.30pm and 9.45pm on Aug 30, 2010.

Sosilawati and a 3 aides were reported blank after reportedly going to Banting for a land deal.

Pathmanabhan, Matan, Thilaiyalagan and Kathavarayan appealed, though their interest was discharged by a Court of Appeal on Dec 4, 2015.

Sosilawati and her 3 aides were reported blank after they allegedly went to Banting for a land deal. Their disappearance done headlines nationwide.

The 4 group were arrested and charged in justice in 2011. ― Bernama

Comments

comments