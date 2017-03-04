Felda says will sell some London assets

The news pronounced that a sale of Felda’s resources in London will boost a agency’s revenue. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Federal Land Development Agency (Felda) has motionless to sell off some of a London assets, a new authority Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said.

The preference was done final Monday after a agency’s house of directors met, Mingguan Malaysia quoted Shahrir as saying.

The weekend book of Malay broadsheet Utusan Malaysia added that a sale of Felda’s resources in London will boost a agency’s revenue.

“Next to increasing revenue, we are also benefitting from a sell rate,” Shahrir said.

“And for a London item liquidation, we will do it around open proposal and a gratefulness association has been allocated to control a valuation,” he added.

At a same time, Shahrir was reported observant that Felda has no ardour to make new investments during a moment, though will concentration on consolidating existent assets.

“What is critical now is to neat adult the existent investments and make as most from it,” he said.

