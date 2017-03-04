Felda says will sell some London assets

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The Federal Land Development Agency (Felda) has motionless to sell off some of a London assets, a new authority Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said.
The preference was done final Monday after a agency’s house of directors met, Mingguan Malaysia quoted Shahrir as saying.
The weekend book of Malay broadsheet Utusan Malaysia added that a sale of Felda’s resources in London will boost a agency’s revenue.
“Next to increasing revenue, we are also benefitting from a sell rate,” Shahrir said.
“And for a London item liquidation, we will do it around open proposal and a gratefulness association has been allocated to control a valuation,” he added.
At a same time, Shahrir was reported observant that Felda has no ardour to make new investments during a moment, though will concentration on consolidating existent assets.
“What is critical now is to neat adult the existent investments and make as most from it,” he said.