Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim during a press discussion to announce a inhabitant turn Felda Settlers Day Celebration 2017, May 8, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The inhabitant Federal Development Authority (Felda) Settlers’ Day celebrations will be organized as a three-day eventuality this year, a emissary apportion pronounced today.

Settlers’ Day falls on Jul 7, though a celebrations will be extended from Jul 21 to Jul 23 in Putrajaya, involving all Felda settlements in a country, pronounced Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razak Ibrahim.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has pronounced that this year’s Settlers Day should be finished during a inhabitant turn with a team-work of other supervision agencies,” he pronounced during a press discussion here today.

“We are awaiting some-more than 25,000 people to attend a celebrations,” he added.

Felda authority Tan Sri Shahrir Samad pronounced that he was “sure” that there will be special announcements per housing and other matters for Felda settlers to assistance assuage their debt burden.

The jubilee will be patrician “Ekpresi Felda Negaraku Malaysia”.

