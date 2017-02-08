PETALING JAYA, Feb 2 — Amid startle and unhappiness during training about Ben Nathan’s life as a vagabond a final few years, friends and peers in a song attention have come brazen to offer help.

Among them is Tan Sri Syed Yusof Nasir of Jojo Events, who offering to organize a gift concert.

“I’m saddened with a news of his wellbeing,” pronounced Syed Yusof.

“He was such a gifted chairman and we desired all his songs. I’m prepared to do a gift uncover for him and assistance him in each approach we can.”

In Malay Mail’s report yesterday, Yayasan Artis 1Malaysia (YA1M) boss Datuk Irwan Shah Abdullah, improved famous as DJ Dave, pronounced he had met Ben 3 times in a final 6 months though he had refused any help.

Nassier Wahab, a associate thespian from Ben’s era, pronounced there was usually one solution.

“We have to take him by force,” he said.

“If we offer to assistance and wait for him to respond, he will give excuses and we won’t get anywhere.

“When we saw a viral video, we was repelled and saddened over what has happened to him. He was really talented.”

Nassier met with with him a few years behind though Ben did not remember who Nassier was.

“I don’t know how he became like this,” he added.

Nassier’s view was also echoed by Ibnor Reza, another thespian from a 90s.

“There was a time when a garland of us offering to help, though he incited us down giving a lot of excuses,” Ibnor said.

“Back then, we used to hang out and speak mostly about a jobs though never about anything personal.

“I determine with Nassier, we have to take him by force.”

Razis Ismail, another thespian from a 90s, suggested that a Welfare Department take a beginning to hunt down Ben.

“The Welfare Department has a resources to take him in and help.”

