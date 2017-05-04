Mohd Irwan Serigar pronounced MOF implemented a plan in stages and would palm over a synthetic football fields to a internal authorities in a particular areas for maintenance. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, May 1 ― The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has allocated RM50 million to build 12 synthetic football fields national given 2012.

Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah pronounced it was a special plan to support a Youth and Sports Ministry underneath a 10th Malaysia Plan (10MP) to inspire a people to rehearse a healthy lifestyle by sports activities.

“So distant 9 synthetic fields have been finished in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Shah Alam, Johor Bahru, Melaka, Kuantan, Alor Star, Perlis and Seremban.

“Another 3 synthetic fields are in a routine of being built in Kota Bharu, Labuan and Pontian,” he told reporters after visiting a construction site of a synthetic football margin in Padang Perdana Sports Complex here today.

Mohd Irwan Serigar pronounced MOF implemented a plan in stages and would palm over a synthetic football fields to a internal authorities in a particular areas for maintenance.

“Each of a synthetic margin measures about 105 metre by 68 metre and meets a International Football Federation (FIFA) standards with German record that can final between 8 to 10 years,” he said, adding that it is versed with floodlights and fences as good as accessible for rent. ― Bernama

