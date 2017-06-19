Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani pronounced he would arrange a assembly with a Public Works Department in a nearby destiny to solve a problems faced by Dang Wangi IPD per a lock-up, including on a building structure and inadequate drainage system. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 18 — The Finance Ministry will be providing a special allocation to urge a conditions during a Dang Wangi district military domicile (IPD) lock-up.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani pronounced he would arrange a assembly with a Public Works Department in a nearby destiny to solve a problems faced by Dang Wangi IPD per a lock-up, including on a building structure and inadequate drainage system.

“I have met a military arch for a purpose,” he pronounced during a breaking-of-fast with a residents of Dang Wangi IPD military buliding here today.

Earlier, Johari, who is also Member of Parliament for Titiwangsa, also spent time reviewing a conditions during a lock-up.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district military arch ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman pronounced he hoped that a confidence turn during a Dang Wangi IPD lock-up would be extended once a correct works completed. — Bernama

