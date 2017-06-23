KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 16 — The Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) perceived 30 reports of deaths due to highway accidents national during a month of Ramadan that began on May 27.

Its partner director-general (Operations), Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Kassim pronounced many of a deadly highway accidents occurred between 6pm and 7.30pm, when Muslims were rushing home to mangle their fast.

“Therefore, we advise motorists to be studious and passive for a consequence of highway safety,” he pronounced during a speak uncover ‘Ruang Bicara’ on Bernama News Channel (BNC) final night.

The FRD would hire one glow engine with 7 officers and 3 officers of a Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) during Ops Raya in 19 vital locations on North-South Highway Expressway (NSE) and East Coast Expressway (ECE) from Sunday (June 18).

Zulkarnain pronounced a corner operation to be concurrent with other agencies for 15 days is approaching to yield puncture assistance some-more fast and digest a response time to strech a stage of a accident.

Members of a open were reminded to spin off a categorical switch before travelling to a encampment for Aidilfitri jubilee and to unplug electrical apparatus from a hollow to equivocate brief circuits.

“This is since statistics in 2016 uncover that 2,005 fires pennyless out due to electricity and these dual factors are a categorical means of glow cases,” he added. — Bernama

