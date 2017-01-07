Chew points to one of a indication cars on arrangement during his museum in Concubine Lane, Ipoh. — Picture by Marcus Pheong IPOH, Jan 7 — A decade ago, Elvin Chew had a dream to spin his lifelong passion of collecting indication cars into a business.

Now, a 40-year-old bachelor runs Ipoh’s — and presumably Malaysia’s — initial ever indication automobile museum.

Located in Ipoh’s iconic Concubine Lane, a museum — aptly called Dream Big World — houses over 500 indication cars, including die expel models and indication kits by Bentley, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz and Rolls Royce, among others.

Among a highlights are a 7kg indication of LaFerrari that changes colour and a indication of a initial automobile ever made, finish with a obvious certificate.

Sitting grandly on a possess shelf is an considerable collection of Formula One cars driven by a series’ biggest motorist Michael Schumacher, including machines, caps, and total from his serene days with Ferrari and Benetton.

There are also ominous displays explaining a middle workings of engine engines and a story of automobile manufacturers like Daimler-Benz, Volkswagen and Bentley.

“I wish to do some-more than usually uncover people a cars. The indicate is to teach and boost a public’s seductiveness in cars,” pronounced Chew, who was an operative and a propagandize clergyman before he non-stop a museum final month.

Since he was a schoolboy in SMK St Michael here, he desired indication cars and building things.

Like many youngsters, his collection started modestly with model-kit cars he put together and painted.

“About 10 years ago, we began forgetful of environment adult a indication automobile store. But early this year, we altered lane and motionless to set adult a museum instead,” he said.

“I looked during a museum trends in Penang and suspicion we could use a judgment here. If anyone wants to buy a cars, we can assistance to sequence it for them.”

Sticking to a hand-crafted theme, a museum also facilities an “Around The World” exhibit, that displays froth house models of several iconic tellurian structures via history.

The models embody a Coliseum, a Taj Mahal, a Petronas Twin Towers and a Burj Khalifa.

All of a models were built by Chew, who gave good courtesy to a sum including a musical design to a information cards on any display.

Even yet a cars on arrangement usually make adult half of his collection, Chew hopes to supplement some-more displays to his museum.

While visitors usually trickled in during a initial week, he estimates a museum can attract around 20 people per day on weekends.

“In a initial week, we acknowledge we was somewhat endangered either this would succeed. But to me, it is approach improved than any 9-to-5 bureau job. we can stay here until 8 or 9pm and suffer each minute,” he said.

“If we do something we love, it does not feel like work during all.”

