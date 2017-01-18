Under a new regulations, that take outcome on Mar 1, fishing associations explain they will be forced to compensate some-more and wait longer for their workers to be registered. — Picture by Choo Choy May MANJUNG, Jan 16 — Twenty-four fishing associations are adult in arms over a new unfamiliar workman routine change.

The associations from Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Perak, Langkawi, Penang, Perlis and Kuantan are objecting to a routine that army them to register their unfamiliar workers with a Home Ministry instead of a Fisheries Department.

Under a new regulations, that take outcome on March 1, they explain they will be forced to compensate some-more and wait longer for their workers to be registered.

The associations’ spokesman, Kee Yau Leng, pronounced a increasing watchful duration would means fishermen to remove manpower.

“Before this, it took one day to register a workers with a Fisheries Department. Now, it will take longer since a Home Ministry will lift out health screenings and other documentations,” he told a press discussion here yesterday.

“If it takes too long, a workers will run home since they won’t be means to work but documentation. Their income is formed on harvest. Without them, many of us will be stranded because many internal people do not wish to work on fishing boats.”

Kee forked out that vessel owners would demur to continue fishing if their workers were not registered.

“Some workers go behind each month to see their families. If a routine takes dual weeks, they won’t feel like entrance back,” he said.

“Boat owners will not go out to sea since anyone held with unregistered workers will face justice movement and their resources will be frozen,” he said.

“We guess that about 90 per cent of a uninformed fish supply will be influenced if a routine is implemented. The prices of fish will also increase.”

Kee pronounced jobs in a fishing attention could be influenced by a sequence reaction.

“Without any fish, travel and food estimate factories will also be hit. We worry that jobs could also be lost. With a tumble in a value of a ringgit, fishermen are already confronting vigour to keep unfamiliar workers. Many of them cite to go to Thailand where they could acquire more,” he said.

“This is because we titillate a supervision to revoke this ruling. We wish a Home Ministry and Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry will cruise assembly us to have a discourse on this issue.”

Kee estimated that about 40,000 unfamiliar workers were employed by a 20,000 members of the 24 associations.

“If a uninformed fish supply drops, a authorities will have to import fish from abroad and this will weight consumers,” he said.

Comments

comments