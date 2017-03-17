The ‘Hotline Jais’ app has 4,803 five-star and 60 one-star user reviews during a time of writing.KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Over 4,000 five-star reviews were posted for a “Hotline Jais” mobile app after an online summary purported Google will mislay it currently over complaints of remoteness violations.

The app by a Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), that enables a open to news suspected Shariah offences, has 4,803 five-star and 60 one-star user reviews during a time of writing, giving it an normal rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

“Very good app. It will assistance forestall filth [sic] activities in a society. Easier for mosleem to get information about JAIS and other Islamic dialect activities. Good app to understanding with.. keep it up. ‘Kafir sila jgn sibuk ya’.. mind ur possess bussiness,” a user called Keroll Baree posted Monday.

A summary circulated online claimed that Google had given a app makers until currently to make changes to a “Hotline Jais” app’s remoteness policy, unwell that it will be private from a Google Playstore since of a disastrous reviews.

“This is one of a attempts by those who are anti-Islam and by those who quarrel for elemental liberties to be giveaway from threats by eremite institutions,” pronounced a message.

The summary urged people to post five-star reviews and certain comments for a app.

Malay Mail Online could not determine a message.

“We don’t criticism on specific apps,” a Google orator told Malay Mail Online when asked to comment.

Jais executive Datuk Haris Kasim told Malay Mail Online that he was out of a bureau and did not have any information when asked for comment.

“Hotline Jais”, that was launched final October, had captivated many one-star reviews during a time of a launch, with many reviewers chiding a dignified policing.

Human rights lawyers have pronounced a app would inspire vigilantism and voyeurism.

