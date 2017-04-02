Five teachers get show-cause letters for criticising govt

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid pronounced a teachers were released show-cause letters to explain their purportedly overly-critical remarks opposite a government, adding that disciplinary movement might be taken. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 27 — The Education Ministry has summoned 5 teachers who allegedly criticised a supervision on a common theatre with Opposition politicians recently.

Its apportion Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid pronounced a teachers were released show-cause letters to explain their purportedly overly-critical remarks opposite a government, adding that disciplinary movement might be taken.

“I do not wish to be too unrelenting and rather take a proceed of advising for now,” he pronounced in a matter on his Facebook page.

Mahdzir also told inhabitant journal New Straits Times alone currently that a supervision had no emanate with constructive critique from teachers, though that they contingency use “proper channels” to voice them.

He was reported adding that one of a 5 hold a comparison position in an unnamed Opposition party, and that a method would usually boot a teachers as a final resort.

Comments

comments