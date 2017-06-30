Flood in Durian Tunggal encampment in Melaka, Jun 26, 2016. ― Photo pleasantness of Facebook / Azmi HassanMELAKA, Jun 27 — The swamp conditions in Melaka has softened with usually 126 people from 27 families staying during 3 depletion centres as of 8pm tonight, compared to 154 comprising 31 families this afternoon.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Melaka executive Lt Col (CD) Effendy Ali in a matter currently pronounced a victims were easeful during Balai Raya Bukit Balai and Balai Raya Kampung Pulau in Alor Gajah, and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel in Jasin.

“Jasin District available a top series of swamp victims with 91, from 19 families and they are staying during SK Tehel.

“For Alor Gajah District, 20 victims from 3 families are during Balai Raya Bukit Balai and 15 others from 5 families are during Balai Raya Kampung Pulau,” pronounced Effendy who is also Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief.

He pronounced complicated sleet given midnight on Monday caused a H2O during Sungai Durian Tunggal, Sungai Melaka and Sungai Tehel to crawl and swamp 5 areas within 3 to 7 hours.

“The 5 influenced areas are Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Bukit Balai and Kampung Pulau in Alor Gajah as good as Kampung Tanjung Laboh and Kampung Parit Lampong in Jasin,” he said.

He pronounced a continue was also reported to have improved. — Bernama

