KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 ― The floods in Terengganu has nonetheless to uncover signs of returning to normalcy with some-more people being evacuated and a series of evacuees has increasing to 3,835 people tonight, from 2,680 people this afternoon.

Terengganu Civil Defence Force executive Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman pronounced as of 10pm, 1,097 families influenced by a floods had been evacuated to 79 service centres in 4 districts.

“The district misfortune influenced is Besut, that available 1,693 inundate victims (427 families) during 34 depletion centres.

“In Setiu, dual new depletion centres have been opened, bringing a sum to 23 in a district, to accommodate 940 people (251 families), from 872 people (227 families) this afternoon,” he pronounced in a statement.

In Hulu Terengganu, a series of inundate victims increasing drastically from 493 people (152 families) in a afternoon, to 1,085 people (387 families) tonight.

Eight new depletion centres have been non-stop in Hulu Terengganu to accommodate a boost in evacuees, bringing a sum to 16 centres tonight.

In Kemaman, a series of inundate victims increasing somewhat to 117 people (32 families) and they are being accommodated during 5 service centres.

Meanwhile, a Drainage and Irrigation Department, by its website reported that a H2O in 7 rivers in 5 districts has exceeded a risk turn tonight.

Two of a rivers are in Hulu Terengganu, namely Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong, that available a reading of 25.24m (danger turn is 24.50 m) and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, during 21.34 m (danger turn is 20m).

Two rivers in Setiu, namely Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap rose to 22.23m (danger turn is 21.50m) and Sungai Chalok during Jambatan Chalok is during 8.46 m (danger turn is 8.40m).

The other rivers, Sungai Tebak during Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman, available a reading of 19.71m (danger turn is 18.50 m), Sungai Dungun during Kuala Jengai is during 22.67m (danger turn is 21m) and Sungai Besut during Jambatan Keruak rose to 35.82 m (danger turn is 35m). ― Bernama

