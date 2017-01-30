Flood: Villagers evacuated due to collapsed bunds

Civil Defence Force crew evacuating a villagers of Kampung Selat Manggis, Teluk Intan, Jan 27, 2017, after a categorical track to a encampment was sealed to trade due to H2O levels reaching one to 400 meters. — Bernama picTELUK INTAN, Jan 27 — Twenty-two families in Kampung Selat Manggis here were forced to be evacuated currently after several stream bunds nearby a encampment detonate due to clever H2O vigour in Sungai Bidor.

Hilir Perak Civil Defence Force officer Mohd Fazly Mohamad Zawawi pronounced a rescue group had to use boats to immigrate a villagers to a service centre during SK Sungai Kerawaim, as a highway heading to a encampment was flooded with one-metre low of inundate waters that stretched for about 400 metres.

“The depletion routine began during 10am…We even had to convince them to leave their houses as we’re disturbed that a conditions would get worse due to pale weather,” he told reporters here.

A villager, Sarimah Ibrahim, 40, pronounced she woke adult to a screams of her neighbour this morning to realize that her residence was already flooded with H2O that rose to thigh level.

“The H2O could usually be seen low outward a residence devalue yesterday.

However, a H2O had filled a residence about 5am today. Luckily, we listened a screams of a neighbours,” she said, adding that a final inundate occurrence was in 2012.

Meanwhile, Hilir Perak district officer-cum-district disaster government authority Shahrunaim Radzali pronounced he was sensitive that a collapsed bund had caused a flood, and correct works were now being carried out.

In LUMUT, a Manjung Municipal Council had embarked on correct works along a bunds nearby a landfill area in Teluk Mengkudu, Segari here that collapsed due to complicated surge recently.

Its president, Mohd Farez Mohd Anip pronounced works had been carried out given final Tuesday, on a same day a occurrence occurred.

“This had never happened before and we trust that it is caused by complicated rains in a area,” he pronounced when contacted here. — Bernama

