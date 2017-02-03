Loading...
Floods in Johor recede, series of victims continue to drop

982 victims from 264 families in Segamat and 25 victims from 6 families in Tangkak had nonetheless to be authorised to lapse home. Bernama pic982 victims from 264 families in Segamat and 25 victims from 6 families in Tangkak had nonetheless to be authorised to lapse home. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 31 — The series of inundate victims in Johor continued to dump during 8am currently to 1,390 compared with 1,473 victims during 8pm final night.

The authority of a State Committee on Health and Environment, Datuk Ayub Rahmat, pronounced they comprised 384 families who were still staying during 22 proxy service centres (PPS) in 3 districts influenced by a floods namely Segamat, Tangkak and Muar.

He pronounced that 53 PPS out of a 70 PPS in Segamat and 14 out of 15 PPS in Tangkap had been closed.

“In Muar, there were 383 victims from 114 families who are still staying in 4 PPS,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

In addition, 5 roads were still untouched namely a Jalan Pogoh-Tekam and Jalan Balai Badang-Mensudut Lama in Segamat; Jambatan Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian while in Muar a roads influenced were Kilometre 61 Jalan Muar-Labis and Jalan Pagoh Tekam.  — Bernama

