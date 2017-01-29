JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — The inundate conditions in Johor shows no pointer of improving with a series of evacuees during a 73 inundate depletion centres carrying increasing to 8,130 people, as during 6am today.

State Health and Environment Committee authority Datuk Ayub Rahmat pronounced a series increasing from 8,045 people as during 10 pm yesterday.

He pronounced all a inundate victims were from a districts of Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Muar and Tangkak.

“In Segamat, a series of victims during a 54 centres increasing to 6,206 people (1,781 families), from 6,213 people (1,783 families) final night.

“In Tangkak, a 1,534 inundate victims (392 families) are during 12 depletion centres; Kota Tinggi (five people from 3 families during a centre); Kluang (211 people from 56 families during 4 centres) and Muar (174 victims from 45 families during dual centres,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Ayub pronounced so far, usually depletion centres in a Johor Bahru, Mersing and Batu Pahat districts had been closed, while dual districts, Kulai and Pontian, were not influenced by a floods. — Bernama

