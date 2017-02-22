The Harmony Football Cup requires any participating organisation to have players from during slightest 3 secular groups of Malaysia and no some-more than 6 players should come from one singular secular group’ from a ages of 18 to 35. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — A bloc of NGOs have come together to organize a football contest with former mythological inhabitant players, namely Datuk Shukor Salleh, Datuk Santokh Singh and Datuk Soh Chin Aun, to encourage secular togetherness among Malaysians.

Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia (GBM), organiser of The Harmony Football Cup, pronounced it got a thought for a foe from a 2015 internal movie, Ola Bola that showed a rise of inhabitant togetherness by a foe in a 1980s.

“It is to foster, strengthen and increase a suggestion of inhabitant togetherness generally among a youth. Football will be good matter to move all races together in a agreeable atmosphere to play together, stay together and adore together

“It is to concrete a bridges we wish to build among a girl and races. We have to mangle a secular polarisation, secular order and eremite order among all here,” a tournament’s organising authority Dr Badlishah Sham Baharin pronounced during a press discussion today.

GBM comprises of several NGOs including Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram), Tamil Foundation (TF), Malaysian Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) and Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) among others.

The contest is to be a two-day eventuality hold on March 18 and 19 during INTI University, Nilai. The grand finals will be hold during Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s (USIM) categorical stadium.

Among other congregation besides Santokh for a contest are former footballers Datuk Soh Chin Aun and Datuk Shukor Salleh.

Santokh pronounced currently a contest was suggestive of a competitions hold when he was younger during a 1970s, that helped combine opposite races by sport.

“This is a illusory since in those days when we used to play football we used to have such cups that helped people mingle.

“It is a aged Malaysian character of removing together and being Muhibbah,” he pronounced referring to a Malay word for togetherness.

With an importance on secular harmony, a contest requires any participating organisation to have players from during slightest 3 secular groups of Malaysia and no some-more than 6 players should come from one singular secular group’ from a ages of 18 to 35.

Dr Badlishah also pronounced football teams from several states like Kedah, Perak, Penang, Johor, Selangor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan have already concluded to attend in a tournament.

“There are players from all walks of life. It is a good brew of people. There are Malays, Chinese and Indians that came together to play together,” he said.

GBM authority Zaid Kamaruddin duration pronounced a bloc organized a football foe to assistance encourage togetherness among opposite races in a country.

Comments

comments