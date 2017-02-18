The white T-shirt printed with a difference ‘I ♥ Penang, acquire outrageous $’ in Chinese, was presented to Lim Guan Eng, along with a chit on issues associated to a state. ― Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Feb 14 ― State antithesis celebration Gerakan presented a T-shirt to Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng today, job it a gesticulate of “love” in a idea of Valentine’s Day today.

“The t-shirt is to tell a arch apportion and a state supervision not be so focused on earning vast boost until they forgot about a problems faced by Penangites,” Penang Gerakan vice-chairman Oh Tong Keong pronounced in a press discussion during Komtar.

Lim had formerly used a “I adore Penang” tagline in a debate opposite Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor’s idea for a island state to come underneath Putrajaya’s approach control.

The sovereign territories apportion pronounced his idea was to assistance a Malays there since a DAP-led state supervision purportedly “do not care” about a competition organisation there.

“The arch apportion says he usually responds to ministers so currently we come in a idea of adore and also as Penangites since we am innate and bred here,” Oh added.

He reminded Lim that all Penangites wanted a state supervision to solve issues such as bootleg mountain clearing, floods, trade congestion, miss of affordable housing and safeguarding a birthright buildings in a birthright zone.

“Penangites don’t wish only slogans and banners, they wish action,” he said.

Oh handed over a t-shirt and a 10-point chit to Lim by a latter’s information officer Zainol Zahar this morning.

Among a other issues he lifted embody a purported exit of production companies from Penang, land reclamation that should be reviewed, parking fees on weekends that should be private and boost in H2O tariffs.

