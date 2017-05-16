Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin pronounced he would let a Foreign Ministry confirm either a inhabitant football patrol could leave for Pyongyang to play in a 2019 Asian Cup qualifier. ― Bernama picJOHOR BARU, May 13 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will leave it to a Foreign Ministry to confirm either a inhabitant football patrol can leave for Pyongyang to play in a 2019 Asian Cup qualifier.

North Korea is set to play horde to Malaysia in a most expected compare in Pyongyang on Jun 8.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin pronounced this is since a Foreign Ministry is obliged for doing a transport of Malaysians abroad.

“The Foreign Ministry determines a (government) process in honour of transport restrictions. we have told them to surprise a Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) of a government’s stand.

“I only manage sports. When it comes to transport to unfamiliar countries, it is improved to leave it to a Foreign Ministry, “ he pronounced commenting on a matter by FAM boss Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who disagreed with a preference to go to Pyongyang for a match.

He was met during a Torch Run of 29th SEA Games (Kuala Lumpur 2017) and a 9 th Asean PARA Games in a devalue of Muzium Tokoh Johor in Bukit Senyum, here, today.

Khairy pronounced a Foreign Ministry would emanate a matter on a emanate after holding talks with a Youth and Sports Ministry.

Tunku Ismail is opposite a inhabitant patrol going to Pyongyang for a compare since of critical confidence issues in North Korea.

He requested that a compare be played in a neutral country, thereby ensuring that Malaysia does not pledge a compare and be punished around a excellent or exclusion by a Asian Football Confederation (AFC). — Bernama

