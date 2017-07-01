Foreign workers mob Kotaraya, Kuala Lumpur during a Raya holidays on Jun 26, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 26 — Most tools of a city was ‘flooded’ with foreigners, generally unfamiliar workers and tourists on a second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, nonetheless many city folks are celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri in their particular home towns with their desired ones.

A revisit by Bernama to renouned traveller spots in a city, namely Jalan Chow Kit, Pasar Seni, KL Sentral, Masjid Jamek, Petaling Street and Jalan Silang, showed that many of them were in gratifying or rather fair mood, ushering a jubilee in their possess way.

The Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations and open ride hubs were also packaged with foreigners, generally unfamiliar workers from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar and India.

An Indonesian who usually wanted to be famous as Yudi, 38, pronounced he was used to celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri divided from his desired ones, friends and relatives.

“My mother and children are in Gerisik, Indonesia. These days it is formidable to go behind mostly due to a firm support process. We need to go by several processes and a cost concerned is high. we simply can't means given we am usually a construction workman and don’t acquire much,” he said.

Yudi pronounced he had requested for 3 days leave from his employer to applaud a portentous day with friends and by visiting several engaging places in a city.

“I will also be going to Ipoh to applaud a festival with my friends who are also from a same encampment in Indonesia. During my stay in Ipoh, we will be looking for a improved practice event given my agreement with a stream employer ends soon,” pronounced Yudi who has been a construction workman in Malaysia for a past 10 years.

Another unfamiliar workman from Bangladesh who usually wanted to be famous as Tarek pronounced he took a event of a prolonged holidays in and with Hari Raya Aidilfitri to revisit his friends in Kuala Lumpur.

“It has turn a normal for me to come to Kuala Lumpur each year during a Hari Raya holidays to accommodate my friends. For us (friends) it is formidable to spend time together given not all of us can get leave during a same time,” he said.

Many unfamiliar workers from Muslim countries who were not means to applaud Hari Raya with their desired ones behind home were seen during a KL Sentral, wearing their possess normal outfits to chaperon in a celebrations.

For confidence ensure Md Masir, 34, from Bangladesh, it was a good event to go selling with friends.

“I have been operative in Malaysia for 5 years though we do not have adequate income to go and applaud Hari Raya with my family in Bangladesh. It is unhappy though opportunely we have friends here,” pronounced a father of three. — Bernama

