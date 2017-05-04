Foreigner killed in shootout with cops in Puchong

SHAH ALAM, May 3 — A man, believed to be a foreigner, was killed in a shootout with military in Jalan Bukit Puchong, nearby here, early this morning.

Selangor military arch Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat pronounced in a 3.50am incident, a military group patrolling a area beheld dual group working suspiciously in a Proton Wira.

“The three-man unit group educated a think who was in a driver’s chair to lift aside for an investigation though he sped off and crashed into a highway shoulder.

“In a incident, his confederate managed to flee… military non-stop glow attack a think in his stomach after a think dismissed a shot during a police,” he told reporters after Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar visited a Shah Alam Hospital, in and with a 210th Police Day celebration, here.

According to Abdul Samah, on examining a suspect’s car, military found a Smith Wesson revolver with dual live rounds of ammunition, a machete and dual feign automobile registration plates.

He pronounced military have not been means to brand a suspect, believed to be in his 30s, as no marker papers were found on him.

“We will check if a think was concerned in any rapist activity around a Jalan Bukit Puchong area detached from tracking down his confederate who is also believed to be a foreigner.

“Earlier military had perceived several reports of early morning break-ins in a area,” he said. — Bernama

