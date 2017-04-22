A Google screenshot of Hospital Kuala Lumpur. The sanatorium suggested that foreigners from 38 countries owe RM7.87 million in delinquent medical bills from 2012.PETALING JAYA, Apr 15 ― Foreigners from 38 countries owe Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) RM7.87 million in delinquent medical bills from 2012, according to a news report.

According to The Star, a largest open sanatorium in a nation available RM3 million in delinquent bills by foreigners in 2016.

HKL said, this figure was partial of RM50.5 million in delinquent medical bills during all supervision hospitals final year.

HKL also suggested that from from 2016 to 2016, a tip 5 unfamiliar nationals who had consistently defaulted in settling their medical bills with a sanatorium were from Indonesia, followed by Myanmar, Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

The sanatorium cited among a many reasons for non-payment were that a studious did not have any subsequent of kin, was not working, was self-employed or did not have an employer.

In a respond to questions from The Star, HKL said, “We try a best to collect and we also send a minute to a particular embassies to get a debts settled. But usually 5 per cent to 10 per cent of a delinquent medical bills are collected.”

Meanwhile, a Health Ministry suggested that a RM50.5 million in delinquent bills final year had stirred a authorities to direct that foreigners compensate a most aloft deposition when seeking diagnosis during supervision hospitals.

Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min pronounced 1.36 million unfamiliar patients visited supervision hospitals in 2016 with a sum diagnosis cost of RM269.89 million, and 23,595 of them could not compensate off RM50.5 million.

Last Saturday, a English daily reported that unfamiliar residents now have to flare out 130 per cent to 230 per cent some-more in deposits for wards and medicine in a pierce to revoke medical funding for non-citizens.

Dr Chen pronounced his method strived to yield a best health services to a public, regardless of nationality and on a tolerable basis.

