Writer Rehman Rashid wrote several books and will be best remembered for ‘A Malaysian Journey’ and ‘Peninsula: A Story of Malaysia’. — Picture around Facebook/Rehman RashidKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 3 — The query to get some insights on a late Rehman Rashid, 62, a maestro publisher who upheld divided today, turns out to be a sanctified tour as certain comments keep pouring in.

The former associate editor of a New Straits Times (NST), as his colleagues report him, had such a charming and artistic persona, and to them, any time they suspicion of him was a outing down memory lane.

Known as a stickler for a rules, Rehman, was already a star performer right from a time he assimilated a journal behind in 1981, pronounced NST maestro KH Lim.

“Like many artistic personalities, Rehman was unrelenting on doing things his way. Though this might not go down good with all a editors, any one of them reputable him for his clarity of thought, his literary wit and many of all, his huge wording that he displayed any time he pens an article.

“Today’s immature writers will call that awesome. Yes, he was indeed an overwhelming writer. His play on difference and nuances are unmatched,” a former NST comparison publisher told Bernama when contacted today.

Lim, who now manages Ming, KH Associates Sdn Bhd, also removed Rehman as someone who had a good clarity of humour, despite dim sometimes.

“Perhaps this could be due to his training as a sea biologist before he yielded to his loyal job in journalism. We will all skip him. May he rest in peace,” pronounced Lim.

Rehman, who would always be fondly-remembered for his books Small Town in 2016, Pangkor: Treasure of a Straits, and Peninsula: A Story of Malaysia, died during a Selayang Hospital, during 6.30am Saturday.

The physique of a former Malaysian Press Institute’s Journalist of a Year for 1985, was laid to rest during Kuala Kubu Bharu Road Muslim Cemetery, during around 2.30pm today.

Meanwhile, NST emissary sports editor Chan Kai Wong, remembered Rehman as someone who was a pretentious author who crafted his difference on a showy scale.

Rehman, to him, was someone who was a schooled man, cultured, and polite, yet nonetheless never hesitated to pronounce out his mind even if it went opposite a perspective of others.

“It was a pleasure to work with Rehman and he helped me to explanation review a news pages when he saw that we was brief of staff even yet he was from another department.

“Once we told Rehman that we can’t write like him as we use elementary words, he replied with a smile: ‘Sir, to write a simplest is a hardest’,” Chan said.

And to Bernama Chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Rehman was a good writer, one of a kind.

“He was means with a singular talent and in a nation such talent is intensely formidable to come by generally with a critical necessity in English among younger generations of Malaysian,” Azman said. — Bernama

Comments

comments