JOHOR BAHRU, Jun 13 – A former operative with a Kulai district Public Works Department (PWD) was charged in a Johor Bahru Sessions Court currently with misusing his energy in 2015.

Azizan Mohamed Yasin, 38, pleaded not guilty to regulating his position to designate G Two Amiruddin Trading, a association that his elder hermit Azizi Mohamed Yassin had a interest in, to lift out grass-cutting and cleaning work along certain roads in Kulai for RM19,750.

The indicted who is now a comparison partner executive (Consultation, Asset Management Division, Planning Branch) during Public Works Department (JKR) Headquarters faces Section 23(1) of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The assign on self-assurance carries a judgment of adult to 20 years seizure and a excellent of not reduction than 5 times a volume concerned or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir set RM20,000 as bail with one collateral and dual other conditions. The indicted contingency obey his general pass to a justice and news to Johor MACC Headquarters monthly.

The justice also bound Jul 31 for re-mention.

Deputy open prosecutor Khazrin Haffiz Khalil seemed for a charge while warn Iskandar Shah Ibrahim represented a accused. — Bernama

