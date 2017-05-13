Found: 239-year-old tomb of 19th Sultan of Kedah

Chairman of a Malaysian Historical Society Kedah Branch (PSMCK) Datuk Wan Samsudin Wan Yusof (left) estimated a tombs belonging to a 19th Sultan of Kedah in Anak Bukit to be 239 years old, May 8, 2017. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, May 8 (Bernama) – The Kedah section of a Malaysian Historical Society (PSMCK), has done a third large find this year when 4 some-more tombs, including those of a 19th Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Muhammad Jiwa Zainal Adilin II and his queen, Tunku Puteri Almarhum Tunku Ishak were found in Anak Bukit.

According to PSMCK chairman, Datuk Wan Samsudin Wan Yusof , following a find of a 239-year-old tombs by a members, a multitude conducted several rough observations of a site.

“Sultan Muhammad Jiwa ruled Kedah from 1710 until 1778 and non-stop adult dual executive cities in Kota Setar and Anak Bukit,” he told Bernama during a location.

There, Bernama saw dual of a tombs built on layers of bricks and located side-by-side, believed to be that of a stately couple.

Another tomb that was subsequent to that of Sultan Muhammad Jiwa’s was believed to be that of a nobility, while a temperament of a fourth could not be determined.

Wan Samsudin pronounced a tombstones were abandoned of papers and a PSMCK was still study them.

The society’s researcher, Syamsyul Anuar Ismail pronounced that according to origin annals of a Kedah Sultanate by Christopher Buyers, Sultan Muhammad Jiwa died on Sept 20, 1778 and was buried in Kota Setar, though his grave was never found until now.

Of his 4 wives, customarily one was royalty, namely Tunku Puteri Almarhum Tunku Ishak, a grand-daughter of a 16th Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Ataullah Muhammad Shah.

“From my knowledge study a Acheh stones, looking during a shape, form and size, a tombstones found in Anak Bukit are a largest detected in Kedah.

“These tombstones are customarily called Acheh stones that have been alien from Acheh and sole to a nobleness while a common group used wooden tombstones or stream stones,” remarkable Syamsyul Anuar.

On Mar 23, a PSMCK detected a tomb believed to go to a 16th Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Ataullah Muhammad Shah II, during Bukit Pinang, about a month after a find of a tomb of a 14th Kedah Sultan, Sultan Muhyiddin Mansur Shah in Kampung Chegar, Mukim Jeram, Tunjang. — Bernama

