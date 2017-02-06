Four bid for Tanjong Datu contest

Raphaelson Richard Hamit has submitted his focus to competition a Tanjong Datu by-election. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

LUNDU, Feb 4 ― Four people have submitted applications to competition a Tanjong Datu by-election.

They are Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, a widow of former Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem; Johnny Aput (STAR); Raphaelson Richard Hamit (PBDS Baru); and eccentric Asbol Abdullah.

Nominations during a Lundu village gymnasium began during 9am and finished during 10am.

No others sought to record their candidacy during a finish of a hour, however, and returning officer Hamsien Atar will endorse a possibilities later.

STAR claimant Johnny Aput has submitted his focus to competition a Tanjong Datu by-election.MORE TO COME

