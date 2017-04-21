SHAH ALAM, Apr 20 — Four companies were fined a sum of RM72,000 by a Sessions Court here currently for unwell to contention their Goods and Services Tax (GST) statements to a Malaysian Customs Director-General.

The companies are PND Injection Moulding Sdn Bhd, represented by a executive A. Venketramana, 53; German-Malaysian Institute, represented by handling executive Yusoff Md Sahir; Berjaya Sewerage Services Sdn Bhd, represented by executive M. Balakrishnan, 65, and Ken Builders Sdn Bhd, represented by executive Len Wai Ken, 43.

Judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid meted out a fines after a member of a companies endangered pleaded guilty to a charges.

He fined PND Injection Moulding a sum of RM20,000 for 15 charges, Malaysian Institute (RM10,000 also for 15 counts); Berjaya Sewerage Services (RM20,000 for 16 counts) and Ken Builders (RM22,000 for 17 counts).

All a companies paid a fine.

PND Injection Moulding was charged with unwell to contention a GST statements for a taxable duration between Apr 1, 2015 and Jun 30, 2016; German-Malaysian Institute (May 1, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016); Berjaya Sewerage Services (April 1, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016) and Ken Builders (April 1, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016).

The offences were committed during 3 bend offices of a Royal Customs Departments, namely a Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang; Pulau Indah in Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur International Airport bend in Sepang between Jun 2015 and Sep 2016.

The charges were framed underneath Section 41 (6) of a GST Act 2014, that provides for a limit excellent of RM50,000 or 3 years imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

The charge was conducted by prosecuting officers from a Customs Department, Mohd Sobirin Mohd Seman and Haslelly Haimid. — Bernama

