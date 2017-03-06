Hizbut Tahrir members fluttering a dwindle and scream slogans during Muktamar Khilafah 2015 during a Hotel Nouvelle in Seri Kembangan, on Oct 3, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Four members of a Hizbut Tahir organization currently pled not guilty to scornful Selangor Islamic authorities with their purported critique of a fatwa dogmatic a pro-caliphate organization deviant.

Abdul Hakim @ Ramizu Othman claimed hearing to a assign underneath Section 12(c) of a Shariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) that allows for adult to dual years’ seizure and a RM3,000 excellent on conviction, according to a Berita Harian news today.

The other 3 — Wan Noorul Hisham Wan Salleh, Hishamudin Ibrahim, and Sofian Jahir — did so to their charges underneath Section 46(b) of a same law that attracts a same penalties as Section 12(c), during a Hulu Langat Syariah Court today.

They are indicted of holding a press discussion in Sep 2015 in that they allegedly angry a Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) over a distribution of a revelation dogmatic Hizbut Tahir as a deviant group.

The organization has also filed for legal examination of a edict.

