The US Military Academy Color Guard on march during West Point, New York. — wiki picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 15 – Four Malaysian students who accept scholarships to investigate in 3 prestigious United States troops academy are dynamic not to rubbish a event to acquire believe and experience.

The 3 trainees of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and one from a Royal Military College (RMC) will pursue degrees for 4 years with any receiving a grant value about RM212,000 (USD50,000) per annum.

Wan Kamal Fitri,19, of UPNM , who was offering a place in a troops academy during West Point, New York, pronounced he was vehement with a event to work high-tech troops apparatus as it can be useful to a Malaysian military.

“I am anxious to pursue studies in US given of a worldly facilities. we am also penetrating on their troops training that is opposite from that in Malaysia,” he told reporters after receiving an offer minute during a rite during a US Embassy, here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Yusuf, 18, of RMC, who will investigate in a US Naval Academy during Annapolis, Maryland pronounced he was beholden for a event given and affianced to essay and to attain in a US.

“I wish to learn all that we can from a US navy and will move behind a believe to Malaysia,” pronounced a target of a Minister of Defence Award while investigate during a RMC.

Muhammad Salihin, 19, of UPNM pronounced a event to investigate in a US Air Force Academy during Colorado Springs, Colorado, is his event to realize his aspiration of apropos a pilot.

“Being a commander is my aspiration given we was 8 years old. we wish that one day we will be a personality in a troops and can minister to a country,” he added.

Another grant recipient, Sayniish Pilay Muniandy,19, of UPNM will pursue studies during a US Military Academy.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Ambassador in Malaysia, Edgard Kagan pronounced 23 Malaysians had graduated from a US troops academy given 1991.

The scholarships concede Malaysian students to acquire troops believe and also raise shared ties between Malaysia and a US. — Bernama

Comments

comments