Four Malaysian students get scholarships to investigate during US troops academies

By   /  June 19, 2017  /  Comments Off on Four Malaysian students get scholarships to investigate during US troops academies

The US Military Academy Color Guard on march during West Point, New York. wiki picThe US Military Academy Color Guard on march during West Point, New York. — wiki picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 15 – Four Malaysian students who accept scholarships to investigate in 3 prestigious United States troops academy are dynamic not to rubbish a event to acquire believe and experience.

The 3 trainees of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and one from a Royal Military College (RMC) will pursue degrees for 4 years with any receiving a grant value about RM212,000 (USD50,000) per annum.

Wan Kamal Fitri,19, of UPNM , who was offering a place in a troops academy during West Point, New York, pronounced he was vehement with a event to work high-tech troops apparatus as it can be useful to a Malaysian military.

“I am anxious to pursue studies in US given of a worldly facilities. we am also penetrating on their troops training that is opposite from that in Malaysia,” he told reporters after receiving an offer minute during a rite during a US Embassy, here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Yusuf, 18, of RMC, who will investigate in a US Naval Academy during Annapolis, Maryland pronounced he was beholden for a event given and affianced to essay and to attain in a US.

“I wish to learn all that we can from a US navy and will move behind a believe to Malaysia,” pronounced a target of a Minister of Defence Award while investigate during a RMC.

Muhammad Salihin, 19, of UPNM pronounced a event to investigate in a US Air Force Academy during Colorado Springs, Colorado, is his event to realize his aspiration of apropos a pilot.

“Being a commander is my aspiration given we was 8 years old. we wish that one day we will be a personality in a troops and can minister to a country,” he added.

Another grant recipient, Sayniish Pilay Muniandy,19, of UPNM will pursue studies during a US Military Academy.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Ambassador in Malaysia, Edgard Kagan pronounced 23 Malaysians had graduated from a US troops academy given 1991.

The scholarships concede Malaysian students to acquire troops believe and also raise shared ties between Malaysia and a US. — Bernama

