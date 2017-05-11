Loading...
Fuel prices drop again

The siphon prices for both petrol and diesel will dump for a second uninterrupted week on May 10, 2017. Reuters record picThe siphon prices for both petrol and diesel will dump for a second uninterrupted week on May 10, 2017.— Reuters record picKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Pump prices for both petrol and diesel will dump for a second uninterrupted week tonight.

According to a weekly Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry announcement, sell prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol will tumble by 10 sen during midnight, to RM2.01 and RM2.29 respectively.

Diesel will see a incomparable decrease in price, dropping 13 sen to RM1.95.

All prices are per litre of fuel and effective after midnight.

Putrajaya began a weekly announcements for a roof prices of fuel on Mar 29.

