KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) programme in a nation will continue during slightest until 2020, pronounced Education emissary director-general Datuk Ahmad Tajudin Jab.

He pronounced a latest collection of 98 ETAs from a United States would spend 10 months in delegate schools in 8 states this year.

“They will be reserved to schools in Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak, underneath a organisation of competent Malaysian teachers,” he said.

He told reporters this during a accepting to acquire a organisation here currently that was also attended by United States’ ambassador-designate to Malaysia, Kamala Lakhdhir.

Ahmad Tajudin remarkable that carrying been in existence over a past 11 years, a Malaysian ETA programme had been successful in improving a authority of English among farming students.

“From a news that we’ve received, a objectives of a programme have been met and a turn of English among a students is really encouraging,” he said.

The programme is administered by a Malaysian-American Commission on Educational Exchange (MACEE) and a Education Ministry, upheld by a United States embassy. — Bernama

