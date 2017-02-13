Penang Gerakan has suggested that a state build low cost housing on a reclaimed land off Gurney Drive, Feb 10, 2017. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 ― Penang Gerakan urged a state supervision currently to build low-cost housing on partial of a land that has been reclaimed for a seafront open park plan off Gurney Drive.

“Since they have not suggested a skeleton notwithstanding us seeking for a plans, we would advise that they build low cost and affordable housing on this land,” Penang Gerakan clamp authority Oh Tong Keong told reporters in a press discussion during Gurney Drive today.

Early final year, a Pakatan Harapan state supervision suggested skeleton for a new seafront open park for a Gurney Drive foreshore that will camber 60 acres.

Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd (TPD), a auxiliary of Eastern Oriental Berhad (EO), is reclaiming land off Tanjung Tokong for Seri Tanjung Pinang Phase Two and will be reclaiming 131 acres off Gurney Drive to be surrendered to a state government.

The state has suggested that 60 acres of a 131 acres will be used for My Gurney Wharf project, a seafront open park.

Oh forked during a My Gurney Wharf masterplan that has a due eight-lane highway, a synthetic beach, observation deck, low-rise sell core and coastal grove.

“If we demeanour carefully, there are lots identified as supervision haven and we do not know what they are regulating this space for,” he said.

He pronounced Penang Gerakan had demanded a state to exhibit a skeleton though a state had remained wordless on it.

“So we would like to advise that they build low cost housing there to advantage a open given this land belongs to a people, not to DAP or a arch minister,” he said.

Oh also reminded a Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng that he is a Penangite and that he has a right to lift issues on interest of all Penangites.

“He claimed to adore Penang, though how can he adore Penang when he refused to respond to my questions seeking a state to solve Penang issues initial before claiming they adore Penang,” he said.

He was responding to Lim’s refusal to respond to his matter dual days ago.

Lim had pronounced he will usually respond to ministers or those with such positions, not to anyone else.

“Who is he? Why should we respond to him? If we respond to him, we might have to respond to everybody else subsequent time,” he had said.

Oh pronounced this means a arch apportion does not caring about a people’s issues, though usually cares about issues lifted by ministers.

“The DAP used to explain they listen to a people, we am one of a common people of Penang and nonetheless he doesn’t listen to me, so this means they won’t listen to a open during all,” he claimed.

Lim had launched an “I adore Penang” debate in response to Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s offer to make Penang a sovereign territory.

Oh responded to contend that a state supervision had to solve issues like bootleg mountain clearing, flood, trade overload and housing prices before it can start a “I adore Penang” campaign.

Comments

comments