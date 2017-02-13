Jason Loo (right) hands out roses to Ng Gek Nai (second from right), owners of Bee Hwa Cafe, and Chan So Han, a herbal tea emporium owner. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Feb 13 — Most Malaysian youths spend too many time in smart cafes instead of visiting old-style kopitiams and normal shops, Penang Gerakan pronounced today.

Penang Gerakan Acting Youth Chief Jason Loo pronounced something contingency be finished to inspire internal youths to conclude internal enlightenment and traditions.

“I see many Malaysian youths are some-more focused on following a latest trends such as going to modern, western-style cafes instead of spending time during kopitiams that have been around given a grandparents’ time,” he pronounced in a press discussion during Bee Hwa Cafe, a coffee emporium along Dickens Street here.

He pronounced normal kopitiams, or coffee shops, and other normal shops paint a common memories of Penangites.

“These are a essence of George Town and these are a places that tell a stories of George Town,” he said.

Loo founded a Young Master Movement late final year and one of a initial projects a transformation launched was “Hop bound kopitiam campaign” to inspire youngsters to go “kopitiam hopping” instead of cafeteria hopping.

“We launched a debate in Nov final year and we have visited and highlighted 22 George Town coffee shops in a Young Master Movement Facebook page given then,” he said.

Today, Loo will be visiting coffee shops around George Town and handing out roses to uncover appreciation for their efforts in gripping George Town’s traditions alive.

He visited a Kong Thai Lai Coffee emporium that has relocated to Leith Street from Hutton Lane this morning before visiting Bee Hwa Cafe.

“Bee Haw Cafe is a normal coffee emporium that is now managed by a third generation, this form of tradition should be recorded and promoted so that they never die out,” he said.

Loo visited 8 coffee shops all around a middle city yesterday to give out roses to coffee emporium owners and hawkers.

