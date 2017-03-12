Bersih 2.0 says involuntary voter registration will put an finish to voter registration drives. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 6 — Polls remodel organisation Bersih 2.0 has urged a Elections Commission (EC) to concentration a resources on implementing involuntary voter registration, instead of charity possibility for giveaway flights as incentive.

The organisation pronounced involuntary voter registration will put an finish to voter registration drives, in further to elucidate many problems involving a electoral roll.

“Instead of charity freebies, a EC should concentration their resources on implementing involuntary voter registration so eradicating a need for voter registration drives completely,” a group’s steering cabinet pronounced in a statement.

“Automatic voter registration will be electronically related with a National Registration Department and will discharge miss of addresses, transcribe entries, as good as mislay defunct persons, and other indeterminate entries from a electoral roll.”

Bersih 2.0’s criticism came following a debate by a EC together with internal bill conduit AirAsia and Malay-language daily Sinar Harian.

The organisation also indicted a EC of fixation obstacles and restrictions to induction new voters.

“They concede groundless objections opposite new voters, revoked domestic party’s Assistant Registrar Officers (ARO) after GE13, and mystify and widen a routine of appropriation ARO standing creation them a wanting resource,” it said, regulating a acronym for th 13th ubiquitous elections.

It pronounced a EC should only support ancillary voter registration campaigns, including a possess U Campaign.

“While a EC is now clearly finally doing their pursuit of induction voters, Bersih 2.0 urges them to severely cruise implementing involuntary voter registration before any state or inhabitant elections.

“We should not have to review to handing out freebies for people to practice their simple approved right,” it said.

Comments

comments